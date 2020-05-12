Dexter Kyle Goins, 64, of Greeneville, passed away Monday morning at his home.
He was a Lutheran by faith.
Mr. Goins worked as a printer for 25 years and had his own Goin Mowin lawn care business.
His fun passion was fishing. He was a Bass Masters and FLW amateur fisherman in the Southeast. He also loved all the University of Tennessee sports. But, he lived for his family and was a quiet, strong, and ethical influence. His authentic smile will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years: Sheila Renner Goins; three sons and two daughters-in-law: Derrick Goins and Katy, Adam Goins, and Kelly and Kyle Goins; four daughters and two sons-in-law: Katie and Bryant Long, Pooja Goins, Zoey and Michael Wilkerson, and Kali Goins; nine grandchildren: Corrinne Moore, Chloe Goins, Dakota Goins, Hunter Long, Dakota Long, Aurora Goins, Gabriel Goins, Serenity McCamey and Titan Wilkerson; three brothers and two sisters-in-law: Odean Goins, Rommie and Nancy Goins, and Kent and Jaymie Goins; three sisters and three brothers-in-law: Marlene and Curtis Wilhoit, Lucendia and John R. Davis, Ann Rader, and Trent Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.
He was the son of the late J.D. and Sallie Kate Goins. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter: Abby Jennings, a sister: Priscilla Taylor, a brother-in-law: Bob Foreman, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: James Lee and Elsie Renner.
The family invites you to participate in a graveside service for Dexter Thursday in St. James Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Moore officiating. The family requests that friends and family line up in their cars at 11 a.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery at which time the family will visit each one attending while sitting in their cars. Please come and dress casual in your favorite sports attire.
Pallbearers will be family and friends attending the graveside service.
