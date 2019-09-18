Diana Lena Faye Warren, 68, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at her home.
Diana was a loving mother who never met a stranger and always had a way to put a smile on the face of others. She will be missed by many. Her mother always referred to her as “Princess.”
She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law: Jason Warren, and Sammy and Angie Warren, all of Greeneville; a daughter and son-in-law: Elizabeth and Leroy Human, of Johnson City; five grandchildren: Nicholas Human, Thomas Human, Aidan Warren, Olivia Warren and Kaitlynn Sibary; three brothers and sisters-in-law: Dr. Timothy Barron, Nathaniel Hurlbut, and Christopher and Brittni Hurlbut; three sisters: Rebekah and Mike Henry, Tabitha Crittenden, and Therese and Charlie Higgenbotham; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Troy Lane.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Daniel Barron and Lockie Vivian Barron-Hurlbut; and a special uncle: John Gentry.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and Friday from noon until 2 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral service will follow Friday at 2 p.m in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Pastor Will Martin officiating.
Interment will be in West Greene Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Human and family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
