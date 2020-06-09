Diane Elizabeth Foulks, 78, of Old Cemetery Road, passed away Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was retired from Parker Hannifin and a member of Hardin’s Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Greeneville High School.
Diane loved to make crafts, crochet and make quilts.
She is survived by her sisters and brother-in-law, Lynnette and John Fillers of Greeneville. and Doris Simmons of Hampton, Va.; a brother: Thomas D. “Buck” Foulks of Greeneville; a niece: Susan Greene; nephews: Billy Simmons, Richard Simmons, Duane Foulks, Darren Foulks and three great-nieces and two great-nephews.
She wad preceded in death by her father, David C. Foulks; mother, Cleo Foulks; brother-in-law, Bill Simmons; sister-in-law, Bobbie Foulks, nephew, David Simmons and niece Rebecca Bales.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 12 – 2 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home, with Rev. Wade McAmis and Dan Dugger officiating.
Interment will follow in Hardin’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Diane’s nephews, Stephen Hixon and Benji Ryan.
Memorial donations may be made to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Rd., Greeneville, TN 37743.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.