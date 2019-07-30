Ruth Diane Shaw, 66, of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord late Saturday evening while at her home.
She was born Sept. 8, 1952, a daughter of the late Hoy and Ada Hensley.
Her interests included working in flower beds, gardening and spending time with family and friends.
Grannie especially enjoyed playing with her grandchildren. Family will always remember her willingness to put the well-being of others ahead of her own.
Diane worked as a substitute and special education teacher in the Washington County School System for several years. She also installed wallpaper with her Paper Angels counterpart and friend, Dian Shaw. Most recently, she worked as a massage therapist for Sculptz Salon and Spa. She was energetic and her tireless work ethic will be remembered long after death.
She leaves behind a son: Christopher and his fiancée, Melissa; and two special grandsons: Henry and Lucas. Survivors also include her siblings and their spouses: Donald R. Hensley, Dale F. and Evelyn (English) Hensley, Joyce A. (Hensley) and James F. Keys, of Milburnton, and Carroll G. “Bo” and Barbara Maelene Hensley. Additionally, she had many special friends, including Reece Holt, Bryson Broyles, Kentleigh Dunbar and Max Shaw; as well as many nieces and nephews. Many special memories were shared with her best friend, Doris McAmis.
She was preceded in death by her 9-year-old daughter, Cristal Diane Shaw.
There will be no visitation or formal ceremony, but a gathering will be held at her daughter’s grave for placement of ashes at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to United Way of Greene County or Milburnton United Methodist Church Building Fund.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.doughty-stevens.com.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.