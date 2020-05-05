Diane Hilton, 63, of Afton, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community East.
She was member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Hilton was an employee of Greene County Health Department.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Allen Hilton and Kelly Richey, and Glen Hilton and Anglina Greene; grandchildren: A.J., Hunter, Logan and Peyton Hilton, Stephanie Tolley, Andrew Turner and Stefan Hickman; a special friend of 43 years: JoAnn Thompson; special friends: Sandra Love, Kay Ball, Deanna Bellow, Matthew Hensley and numerous others; special neighbors: Gene and Reta Phillips, and Carl and Gay Duncan; several cousins including Betty Love and Margaret Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Allen and Carolyn Jones.
Mrs. Hilton will be open to the public for viewing Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services in Afton.
The graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Graceland Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Cindy Paxton and Owen Freeman officiating.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Key, Brad Johnson, Tommy Testerman, Andrew Turner, Curtis Myers and Dudley Myers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Key and the congregation at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, All Doctors on the fourth Floor at Greeneville Community East, whom gave her care through the months.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.