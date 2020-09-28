NEWPORT — Diane Perry, 66, of the Point Pleasant community in Cocke County and formerly of Bulls Gap, passed away Saturday.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years: Curtis Lamar Perry; her parents: Jessie and Mary Jones Bullington of Bulls Gap; her grandparents: Robert and Lucy Cupp Jones, and Frank and Ginny Bryant Bullington, all of Mohawk; many beloved aunts and uncles; and second mom and aunt, Marie Ailshie.
She had a special bond with her first cousins many of whom have preceded her in death. She is survived by cousins: Charlotte Bice, Betty Strange, Junior Marshall, Scottie Jones, Roger Jones, Vernon Jones, Vickie Drinnon, Bill Turner, Susie Chappell, Keith Jones and David Jones; and sisters: Patricia and Darrell Ailshie and Angie Black.
The family expressed a special heartfelt appreciation to Diane’s many cherished friends including Harleigh Neff, Betsy Daniels, and Tina Hurley. Great appreciation is expressed to Michael Igbokwe and the providers of Primary Care and Geriatric in Morristown, University of Tennessee Home Health, Interim Home Health, the Heritage Center, and Morristown-Hamblen Hospital.
Graveside Service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Philippi Cemetery, Bulls Gap.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.