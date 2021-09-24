Diane Shelton (Died: Sept. 24, 2021) Sep 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Shelton, 67, of the Kelly Gap community, died Friday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now THP Investigating Fatal Wreck In Greene County Christy Wright Foulks (Died: Sept. 17, 2021) Jimmy Lee Malone (Died: Sept. 19, 2021) Popcorn Video To Close After 40 Years BUNDY COLUMN: Smith, Walters Put Together 'Amazing' Racing Deal Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.