Dianna “Lynn” Graham, 67, of Greeneville, formally of Ottway, died Sunday.
Lynn was a wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and baking with Josie. She was an excellent cook and baker, loved the Atlanta Braves and watching sports.
She always had pets and made a loving home for many cats and kittens through the years.
Lynn was formerly a Respiratory Therapist and devoted many years to helping others.
She attended Baileyton Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Ricky and Jennifer Graham; grandchildren: Josie and Joah; stepgrandchildren: Garrett and Gracie; her dear friend: Jill Mathews; her brothers and sisters: Matt and Janie Laws, Johnny and Sandy Laws, Roger and Jane Laws, Ellen and Shane Wilhoit of Sevierville, Debra Jo and Mickey Kite, Jennifer King and Kay Laws who will miss her dearly, and Kenneth and Ellen Graham; numerous loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her sweet neighbors: Mildred Dearstone and Mary Seay.
She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life: Everette Graham; her parents: Matt and Frances Laws; her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Jim and Nellie Graham; a brother: Danny; and a sister-in-law: Kathy Graham.
Lynn is celebrating her birthday in heaven. The family stated, “We love you and will miss you but know ‘God has said, Never will I leave you, never will I forsake You.’” Hebrews 13:5.
There will be a private memorial service.
A public graveside service will be Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Cross Anchor Cemetery. The Rev. James Roberts and the Rev. Tanner Mundy will be officiating. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation. Anyone wishing to sign the register book can call during business hours at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the Graham family at www.doughty-stevens.com.