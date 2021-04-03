JONESBOROUGH — Dianne L. Ondrejka, 77, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at her home with her family by her side.
She was born in Bark River, Michigan at the Buckholtz Maternity home via a midwife on Feb. 24, 1944, to Theodore and Elsie DeGrave.
She grew up in Wilson, Michigan, and graduated from high school Class of 1962 at Wisconsin Academy, Columbus, Wisconsin. She met the love of her life husband Dave when she was 16 and Dave was 17 while attending the Academy together. They were married June 30, 1963, in Wilson, Michigan.
Dianne and Dave raised their two children in Madison, Wisconsin. before moving to Tennessee where they eventually retired in Greeneville
She worked as a clerical assistant and office support at many locations including the Wisconsin Seventh-day Adventist Conference Office. She was an integral part of the Seventh-day Adventist Church wherever she was living offering constant support.
She is survived by her husband: Dave J. Ondrejka; children: Denice (Bob) Dial of Kirksey, Kentucky, and David Jr. (Brenda) Ondrejka of Greeneville; grandchildren: Derek Bushor, Kayla (Kyle) Wells and Davy Ondrejka; great-grandchildren: Amelia and Charlotte Wells. She is also survived by a brother and sister: Marvin (Donna) DeGrave and Sharon (Norbert) Wery, both of Wilson.
Dianne was preceded in death by her parents: Theodore and Grace Elsie DeGrave; and two sisters and their husbands: Shirley (Chuck) Gay and Carol (Donald) Dow.
A memorial is scheduled for May 1 at 4 p.m. at the Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church EST, 710 Asheville Hwy, Greenville.
Cards may be sent to Dave Ondrejka, 885 Doyle Davis Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.
The obituary was written in loving memory by her family.