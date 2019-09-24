Dickey, R. “Dick” Conduff, 84, of Chuckey, passed away Saturday at Brookdale Senior Living.
Mr. Conduff was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He retired from Lockheed Martin after 34 years of service.
Mr. Conduff attended Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years: Doris Conduff; three sons and daughters-in-law: Philip and Christine Conduff, Jeffery and Jeannette Conduff, and Garry and Rainey Conduff; grandchildren and their spouses: Megan and Bobby Bone, Madeline and Nathan Lane, C. Philip Conduff, Alisha and T.J. Powers, and Scott, Coy and Olivia Conduff; great-grandchildren: Matthew Bone, Michael Bone, Ava Grace Lane, Ellie Lane and River Powers; a sister and brother-in-law: Nancy and Kenneth Wilhoit; and two sisters-in-law: Jeanne Morelock and Hillis Morelock.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross Conduff and Nell Conduff-Wells.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at noon in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Dolphus Cutshaw and the Rev. Lynn Neas officiating.
A graveside service will follow at Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hermon United Methodist Cemetery Fund, c/o Bobby Byrd, 1205 107 Cutoff, Afton, TN 37616.