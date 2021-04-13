Dina Amalia Gillespie, 54, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community East Hospital after a sudden illness.
She was known for her caring, kindness and was always helpful to others in need.
Dina was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Mathis.
She is survived by four children: Anthony Kyle and Avery Kyle of Morristown, and Aarron Kyle and Avaunte Gillespie of Greeneville; her father: Claudio Juado of Miami, Florida; eight grandchildren; and special relatives: Aaron Gillespie and Beverly Barner.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Chapel with the Rev. C.C. Mills officiating.
Pallbearers will be Justin Gillespie, Aaron Gillespie, Brent Gillespie, Curtis Anderson and Bobby Rogers.
