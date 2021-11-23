Dinah Ann Hope Mattis, 73, of Greeneville, died Sunday after an extended illness.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Mattis retired from United Telephone Company and Conagra Brands.
She loved to shop and loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her lifetime best friend: John Hendrix; a brother: Richard and Tina Hope; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Dr. Tom Mattis; her parents: Charles Hope Sr. and Cora (Leland) Hope Johnston; and a brother: Charles Hope Jr.
At her request, she will be cremated and there will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Mattis asked that you show an act of kindness to a child or animal.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to www.doughty-stevens.com.