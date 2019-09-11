Dolores Ann Harrison Mathes, 82, of the Sunnyside community, passed away at her home Tuesday afternoon.
She was a faithful servant and member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, where she attended since childhood. She loved her church and was always willing to help any way she could.
Survivors include two sons: Tim Mathes, and David Mathes and his wife, Myra; two grandsons: Jeremy and Israel Mathes; three great-grandchildren: Presley, Jace and Eli Mathes; one sister: Katherine Bowman; an aunt: Louise McLain; sisters-in-law: Wilda Harrison and Rena Mae Mathes; nieces: Connie Keasling, Tammie Douthat, Beth Norton and Linda Carlin; nephews: Bobbie Keasling, Randy Harrison and Harrison Bowman; and special people, including her great-niece, Keema Smith, and Dustin Belt, Leslie, Chris and Hayden Norton, Jane Ann Johnson and her cousin, Brenda Neas Lawrence.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Judge Wayland and Lucille Harrison; her husband: Bud Mathes; a son: Kevin Mathes and his wife, Libby; a grandson: Coty Mathes; a sister: Irene Keasling and Bob; and three brothers: Tommy Harrison and Maxine, Joe Harrison and William Harrison.
The family will receive friends at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and from 10-11 a.m. Friday. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Friday at the church with the Rev. Brenda Bell McAdams, the Rev. Dixie Miller and the Rev. Melinda Sturm officiating.
Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery following the service.
Pallbearers will be Jordan and Ryan Norton, Dustin Belt, Chris Norton, Robbie Keasling and Christopher Douthat.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church Building Fund, c/o Jane Ann Johnson, 205 W. Bonnie Johnson Lane, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.