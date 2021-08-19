Don Dotson Sr., 86, of Greeneville, died Tuesday.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Helen Dotson.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law: David and Helen Dotson; two sons: Don Jr. and Keith; three daughters and two sons-in-law: Sandy and Jim Huyck, Connie McAmis, and Linda and Mike Carlton; a daughter-in-law: Nancy Dotson; his children’s mother: Lillian Dotson; grandchildren: Casey and Michael Reams, Alisha, Ashtin and Josh Dotson, Kevin McAmis, and Malachi and Adriana Carlton; great-grandchildren: Anna, Ella and Clayton Reams, and Luca Dotson; and a niece: Joy Dotson and family.
Don retired from TRW and was a truck driver, and a machine operator at U.S. Fence.
He volunteered at the Seventh-day Adventist Community Service Center.
There will be no formal services.