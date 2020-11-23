Don Foshie, 73, of Tusculum, passed away Friday at his home, following a five month battle with brain cancer. He served 7 years in USMC Reserves. He was employed by Magnavox and their affiliates for over 30 years. He enjoyed drag racing, hunting, and fishing, as long as his health permitted. He enjoyed restoring vintage automobiles. He was a member and elder of Shiloh CP Church and attended faithfully.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years: Teresa Harmon Foshie; a son and his wife: Michael Allen & Katey Foshie; 3 grandchildren: Matthew Allen, Hailey Grace, and Kaylen Alexis; brother-in-law: Joe Harmon; sister-in-law: Becky Harmon; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Gladys & Georgia Foshie; sister: Barbara Johnson.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton. A Memorial Service will follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. David Greene officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Praise Band-Foshie.
The family wishes to thank the neighbors and Caris Hospice and staff for their kindness and excellent care. Nurse Zonya Cureton stood by our side like a family member from her first visit.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com