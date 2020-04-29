Don Harmon, 68, of Mosheim, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service.
Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: April 29, 2020 @ 2:00 pm