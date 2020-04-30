Don Harmon, 68, of Mosheim, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Don was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years: Janet Harmon; two daughters: Judy (Randy) Pierson and Kimberly (Marlin) Moore; grandchildren: Phillip Harmon, Cody Pierson, Justin Eidson, Caleb Eidson and Rosie Eidson; sisters: Geraldine (Wayne) Shanks, Marie cox, Debbie Cheek and Rhonda Harmon; brother: David (Mary Ruth) Harmon; several nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Carolyn (Charles) Klepper, and Henry (Cheryl) Richards.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Taylor and Vivian Harmon; a son: Don Harmon II; and several brothers and sisters.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Brown Springs Cemetery Friday at 12:45 p.m. The Rev. Richard Long will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, those who feel more comfortable, are encouraged to leave condolences on our website at www.jeffersmortuary.com, or call our office at 423-639-2141 and we will sign the register book for you.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.