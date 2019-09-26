Don Harmon, 89, of Midway, passed away Tuesday evening at his home.
He retired from Magnavox after 42 years.
Mr. Harmon loved farming and gardening.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 70 years: Pat Harmon; three children: Bunny Lyons, Sonny Harmon and his wife, Lori, and Kathy Milic and her husband, Tom; a special nephew: Donald Coakley and his wife, Sharon; nine grandchildren: Heath Lyons, Seth Lyons, Haley and Allen Brown, Joey and Amanda Harmon, Jada and Terry Jones, Leslie and Jason Henry, Kristi and Kenny Howlett, Cody and Becky Church, and John Church; a special great-niece: Brittany Coakley; great-grandchildren: Blake Lyons, Paisley Lyons, Alley and Colton Brown, Victoria and Jacob Harmon, Maya and Griffin Gricunas, Lillie and Landon Jones, Ruby and Morgan Henry, Lucy and Leah Howlett, and Kelsey Church; a great-great-granddaughter: Rae Lynn Lyons; a special great-great-niece: Kayleigh Christy; several cousins, including a special cousin and her husband: Barbara and Daryl Shelton; and special friends: J.D. Ashley, Joe and Marilyn Kesterson, Chris Hurlbut, and Butch and Nanette Shaw.
He was preceded in death by his father: Glenn Walton; his mother: Amanda Harmon; an aunt and uncle, who raised him: Carl and Ellouise Ragan; his mother-in-law: Lillie Hogan; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Aline and Bill Stephens, and Joyce and Ross Ricker; and a grandson: Lynn Church.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Richard Long and the Rev. Donnie Bible will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10 a.m. Friday to go in procession to St. Joseph’s Chapel Cemetery for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.