Don Martin Macon, 77, of the South Greene community, passed away Nov. 23 at his home.
He is survived by son: David Macon and wife Lisa; daughter-in-law: Amanda Macon; grandchildren: Seth Macon, Cody Macon and fiancée, Kaitlin Kirk, Chelsea Macon Powers and husband, Joey; great-grandchildren: Rylan, Havyn and Harper Macon, Annaleigh Powers, Jonathon Macon, Jessica Macon; sisters: Patsy Moore, Gloria Sweeney; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Mary Macon; and son: Mark Macon, and his faithful dog: Bandit, who passed just hours after his passing.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated. There will be no formal services.