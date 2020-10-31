Dona H. Rapp, 75, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a member of Greeneville Church of Christ.
She was a volunteer with Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, and a homemaker.
Dona is survived by two daughters: Bethanne and Barry Zimmerman of Colorado, and Pam Luetjen of Greeneville; grandchildren: Matthew Luetjen, Fox Zimmerman, Jessica Berry and her husband, Harrison, Myranda Kuehl, Skyler Zimmerman and his wife, Addy, Ethan Stewart and MacKenzie Kuehl; great-grandchildren: Sebastian and Ariel Stewart; one sister: Paula Hammond of Mississippi; one brother: Paul Hillman II of South Carolina; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a daughter of the late Paul Hillman and Alfreda Hillman. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Rapp; and a daughter: Melanie Kuehl.
There will be no formal visitation or service.
At her request, her body will be cremated.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.