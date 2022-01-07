KNOXVILLE — Donald A. Holt, 81, passed away Tuesday.
Born June 29, 1940, in Greeneville, Tennessee, he was a son of Thomas and Claudia (Bible) Holt.
Survivors included his wife of 51 years: Rebecca (Hartman); a daughter: Tinya “Ty” and son-in-law, Brian Smith; and adored grandchildren: Amelia, 13, and Bram, 9.
He attended Greeneville High School Class of 1958 and a 1967 graduate of University of Tennessee.
Mr. Holt was a veteran of the U.S. Navy 1960-64.
He retired as an accountant from TVA.
Mr. Holt was an avid golfer and runner, and 9-time Boston Marathoner.
The family stated, “We will miss your wisdom and sense of humor.”
Visitation to be Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Concord. A memorial service will following at 3 p.m. at the church. Masks are preferred.
Interment will be Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at East Tennessee State Veterans’ Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Highway.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.