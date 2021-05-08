Donald Dean “Donnie” Seaton 85 of Tusculum, passed away Thursday morning at Laughlin Health Care Center after a lingering illness.
He was born Jan. 9, 1936, to Perry A. Seaton and Lockie Humphreys Seaton.
Donnie was a farmer and retired after 30 years of service from Alltrista.
He was a member of Susong Memorial Church.
Donnie had served in the U.S. Army Reserve and was member of Modern Woodmen.
He was man of a few words, but was loved by all who knew him.
Survivors include his loving wife of 29 ½ years: Jean Hope Seaton; a son: John and his wife, Marty; a daughter: Donna Neas; grandchildren: Mahala and Gabriel Seaton, Chelsea Gray and Trey Ambrose, and Nan, Abi and Teddie Jo Hollenbeck; two great-grandchildren: Amelia and Avery; two brothers: Ray Seaton and Robert and Willie Kate Seaton; one sister: Lavon Faulkner; three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Mazel Seaton, Clarice Whittaker, and Marlene and Earl Howe; great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by three sisters and his infant twin sister: Doris Jean, Josephine Ball and Velena Wykle; one brother: Bruce Seaton; one granddaughter: Catherine Elizabeth Seaton; and his stepmother: Metra Seaton.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Clay Wilkerson and the Rev. Sam Smith officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Lyman Seaton, Frankie Seaton, Donnie Bell, Wayne Gibson, Gabriel Seaton and Brian Hixson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Ball, Trey Ambrose, and members of Susong Memorial Church.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests that mask be worn and social distancing be observed during the services.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.