Donald Dean Doty, age 72, of Whitesburg, went to be with the Lord on Thursday.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Univa Foulks; and half-brother, Connie Ball. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Ann Doty; daughter, Cassie Doty; son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Katina Doty II; grandson, Bryce Doty; granddaughter, Alyssa Doty; father and step-mother, Lyle and Hazel Doty; brothers, LA Doty, Ronnie Ball, Thomas Doty; sisters, Shirley Kuykendall, Kay Blake, Vera Cox, Mitzi Wilkerson, Pam Ward; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Stubblefield Funeral Home on Monday, June 21 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Gary Marshall and Rev. Scott Farmer officiating. Family and friends will meet at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday in Hamblen Memory Gardens for a 10 a.m. graveside service.
The family requests donations to be made to St. Judes.
Arrangements by Stubblefield Funeral Home, Morristown.