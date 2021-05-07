Donald Dean Seaton (Died: May 6, 2021) May 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donald Dean Seaton, 85, of Tusculum, passed away Thursday morning at the Laughlin Healthcare Center.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Rheatown Store Returns To The Ball Family Tessia Renee 'Momma Bear' Bledsoe (Died: May 1, 2021) Kade Jackson Paris (Died: April 22, 2021) Lily Grace Gosnell (Died: May 3, 2021) Greeneville Woman Killed In Head-On Crash Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.