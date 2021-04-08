Donald “Donnie” E. Ricker, 74, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Donnie was a member of Loves Memorial United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed fishing as a hobby throughout his life. He was always looking to catch the next big musky. He also enjoyed hunting and in his younger years, he liked riding his motorcycle while standing on the seat.
Donnie is survived by a brother and sister-in-law: Norman and Shirley Ricker; a sister-in-law: Mildred Rice; special nieces: Marsha Parkins and Kathy Miller; nephews: Andy Ricker and Mickey Ricker; many other nieces, nephews and cousins; great-nieces: Amanda Dorman, Samatha Gregg, Linsey Hipps, Ashton Ricker, Audra Parkins and Abagil Ricker; and great-nephews: Victor Ricker and Taylor and Neal Parkins. He is also survived by his special close friends: J.D. and Christy Bowers who helped out greatly with caregiving for him; and other close friends: Annette and Gene Crum.
He was a son of the late Jay U. and Bula Mae Clowers Ricker. He was preceded in death by one brother: Eddie Ricker; a nephew: Ricky Ricker; and his friend: Red Moore.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Dan Palmer officiating.
Interment will follow in Loves’ Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Neal and Taylor Parkins, Chris and Bryan Bowers and Rocky, Danny Ottinger and Josh Parkins.
Honorary pallbearers will be J.D. Bowers, Jerry Lane, Wayne Riddle, Roger Swatzell, Dennis Hensley, Jackie Setzer, Craig Miller, Micky Ricker, and his church family at Loves Memorial United Methodist Chruch.
The family expressed gratitude to the staff at Johnson City Medical Center, 2700 Trauma ICU and 6500 hall, Zonya Cureton with Caris Hospice for her love, support, dedication and friendship through the years.
