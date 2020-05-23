Donald Dwight Hensley (Died: May 22, 2020) May 23, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donald Dwight Hensley, 72, of 107 Cut-off, Greeneville, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Tweed Named Co-President Of Covenant Transportation Model: County At Risk In Second Wave Of Virus Bulls Gap Man Dies In I-81 Crash Holly Christine Wilburn (Died: May 16, 2020) Nathan 'Baybow' Knight (Died: May 9, 2020) Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.