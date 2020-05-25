Donald Dwight Hensley, 72, was born Aug. 17, 1947, and died Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
Dwight attended Shelton Mission Church.
Dwight is survived by his wife of 50 years: Betty Shelton Hensley; sisters: Mary Lee Riddle, Wilma Jean Sheltey, and Priscilla and Don Scott; a brother-in-law and his wife: Otto and Jean Shelton of Cleveland, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by two daughters: Crystal Ann and Tiffany Joy Hensley; his father and mother: Lee Roy and Alberta Hensley; a sister and brother-in-law: Ada Ruth and Billie Crum; a brother-in-law: Jakie Riddle: a brother-in-law and his wife: Sammy and Jackie Shelton; his grandparents: Robert and Hannah Hensley, and Charlie and Dorothy Harrison; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Arther (Red) and Thelma (Black) Shelton.
The family received friends Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Hopson officiating.
Interment will follow in Shelton Cemetery in North Carolina.
Pallbearers will be Donald McAfee, Justin Gilland, Mickey Nelson, Kevin Shelton, Lyndell Hopson, Robert Lee Cutshall and Michael Hill.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Crum, Lyle Crum, Jeff Sauceman, Otto Shelton, Don Scott, Jonathan Jennings and Chub Cook.
