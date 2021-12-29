Donald Edward Shaw, 69, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He loved to hunt and fish as long as his health permitted.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years: Mitzi Shaw; two daughters: Rachel Ricker and Martha West; one grandson: Zack West; one sister: Susie Shaw; one brother and sister-in-law: Joe and Jeraldean Shaw; and special friends Charlie and Wilma Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Clyde and Bertha Shaw; a grandson: Will Ricker; a brother: Gene Shaw; and a sister: Josephine Sailors
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown chapel.
Funeral services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Crossroads Church with the Rev. David Dugger and the Rev. Jeff Gibson officiating.
Interment will follow in Zion Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Junior Arwood, Charlie Miller, Jason Bailey, Darrell Cantrell, Derrick Hoskins and Donovan.