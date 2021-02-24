Donald Eugene “Donnie” Crum, 58, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday as the result of traffic accident.
Donnie was a 1980 graduate of South Greene High School and a 1985 graduate of Tusculum College. After college, he was employed at Greene Valley Developmental Center and John Deere.
He had a deep appreciation of farming, from the time he was a child. He owned two farms where he raised cattle and grew vegetables that he sold at his produce business in Greeneville and Sullivan County. He traveled to North Carolina and South Carolina several days a week to provide his customers with the best produce he could find. He was a dedicated sports fan of the University of Tennessee Vols girls’ basketball teams, He also was especially interested in baseball and supported the local teams.
Donnie is survived by his sister: Deborah ( Michael) Fraysier of Harker Heights, Texas; a special aunt: Patsy Crum of Greeneville; two nieces: Deena ( Eddie) Cornblum and Brye (Todd) Ritchie; a nephew: Zion Fraysier; great-nieces and great-nephews: Tarran Lisenbe, Couper Cornblum, Landry Ritchie, Scout Ritchie; four cousins: Bobby Gene (Nita) Crum, Kathy Crum (Kenny) Hopson, Grant “Opie” (Bridget) Crum and Patrick (Michelle) Crum; as well as many cousins, friends and coworkers including, Alfred Shaw, Marcus Key and Charlie Higdon.
He was preceded in death by parents: Wilma “Snookie” Fair Crum Bolin and Donald Dean Crum; his grandparents: Debbie and Eugene Fair, and Paul and Kate Crum; four uncles: Clarence Fair, Lewis Crum of Ohio, J.C. Crum and Edward Crum; and cousin: Willis Crum
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the local farmers market and other small businesses in Greeneville in Donnie’s Memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.