Donald Floyd Turner, 74, passed away Friday at Brookdale Senior Living.
He served as a Marine in Vietnam.
He was a supervisor of the main Post Office in Cleveland, Ohio.
Don had a love of dogs, children and long walks.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife: Alice; and numerous brothers and sisters.
He was a beloved stepfather to Bonnie Lindsey of Ohio and Lenny Ramsey of Greeneville. He is also survived by two sisters: Jeannie Moses of Georgia and Carolyn Draper of Ohio.
Interment will be Friday at 2 p.m. in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery with the Greene County Honor Guard and the Tennessee National Guard Honor Team providing a military graveside service. Family and friends are asked to be at the graveside by 1:45 p.m. Friday.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.