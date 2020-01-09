Donald Howard Burchnell passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Don was born Feb. 11, 1936, in Springfield, Ohio, to Reuben and Susan Burchnell.
Don moved to Orlando, Florida, in 1957, where he was a long-time electrical contractor, serving on boards in the electrical and construction industry, and he was an inventor. He moved to Greeneville in 1996.
He was a member of Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church, remaining active in the community working with the Opportunity House, the Hope Center and always helping his friends and neighbors.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Georgiann Burchnell; sons and daughters-in-law: Donald James and Lillian Burchnell, and Joseph Reuben and Roxanne Burchnell; grandchildren: Christina and Will Gray, Rachel and Alex Hall, Joseph R. Burchnell II, Cassie Burchnell, Jonathan and Page Burchnell, and April Burchnell; and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Pastor Billy Gragg officiating.
Interment will be in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family.
Bill Lockman will be an honorary pallbearer.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.