Donald Keller, 82, passed away Sunday.
He was born Oct. 9, 1938, to the late Harvey and Elizabeth Keller.
Mr. Keller retired from the U.S. Army after 28 years of loyal service, he later retired from Greene County Express.
He was a loving father, brother, son, uncle and friend.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Keller.
Survivors include three sons: Donald “Ducky” Keller, Kellen Keller, and Kieffer and Alana Keller; one daughter: Annie and Glenn West; one sister: Sadie Weems; five grandchildren: Jolene Werbrouck, Anthony Swecker, Kayla Hodge, Kameron Keller and Braxton Penley; several great-grandchildren; one nephew: Kenton Weems; two great-nephews: Jacob and Jared Weems; two special friends: Brittany Gregory and Nancy Jeffers; and two very special fur babies: Barley and Jericho Keller.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.