HIXSON — Donald P. Couch, 79, of Hixson, passed away Oct. 7.
He attended the University of Tennessee Knoxville and graduated from Coopers Business College.
Mr. Couch was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and was in the Airborne Infantry and served in Vietnam 1967-68. He was honorably discharged as Captain, U.S. Infantry, 1972.
He served in the credit union movement from 1972-2005.
Mr. Couch had a passion for the game of golf and loved to watch his grandsons play sports.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years: Linda Ogle Couch; and brothers: Clarence E. Couch, of Sevierville, and William T. Smith, of Knoxville.
Survivors include son: David L. Couch and his wife, Teresa Stewart Couch, of Soddy Daisy, and Kelly P. Couch, of Hixson; grandsons: Aaron Couch, of Soddy Daisy, and Tyler Wright and his wife, Claire Cobb Wright, of Atlanta; a brother: Ted Smith, of Powell; a brother in-law: Al Ogle and his wife, Evelyn, of Knoxville; a sister in-law: Wanda Ogle Cox, of Mosheim; and several nieces and nephews.
He will be laid to rest alongside Linda, his loving wife of 49 years, in the Chattanooga National Cemetery with full military honors, Monday at 11 a.m., EST.
Anyone wishing, in lieu of flowers, is encouraged to give generously to their charity of choice.
Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 4506 Hixson Pike, Hixson.