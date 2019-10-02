Donald R. Adkison, of Chuckey, passed away Sept. 15 at Philadelphia Cancer Center of America.
Born March 9, 1966, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a son of Dave (Maxine) Adkison, of Fort Wayne, and Barbara Myers, of Chuckey.
Don served in the Army during Desert Storm where he received the Bronze Star.
He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering.
He is survived by his daughters: Morgan (Andrew) Wirt and Naomi Hannah Adkison; a son: Nicholas Adkison; brothers: Dave (Rebecca) Adkison, of Boaz, Alabama, and Timothy (Bonnie) Adkison, of Urbana, Ohio; sisters: Debra (Kevin) Klein, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Bernadette Little, of Chuckey; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Donald Adkison Jr.
Graveside service will be Oct. 18 at 2:30 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home.