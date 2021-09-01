Donald Ray “Don” Burgner, 60, of Greeneville, died Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Above all else, Don loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his wife, Vicki, and his son, James. He and Vicki shared many years of deep love together. He was a devoted husband and father, caring for and protecting those he loved most.
Don was best known for his vast knowledge and expertise of mechanics, and even more so for his affection for Mopar’s, earning him the nickname of “Dodge Boy” at a young age. On any given day, Don could be found helping someone work on a car, or passing down his skills to his son, James.
Mr. Burgner is survived by his wife: Vicki Hope Burgner; a son: James Burgner; his mother-in-law: Carolyn Hope; a brother-in-law: Scott Hope; several aunts, uncles and cousins from both the Burgner and Johnson families; and his special friends: Michael and Brandy James.
Mr. Burgner is preceded in death by his parents: James and Christine Burgner; and many aunts and uncles from both sides of his family.
The Burgner family will hold memorial services at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.