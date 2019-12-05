Donald Scott Forshay, 73, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday evening at his home.
He was a retired international businessman who helped many companies through transitions.
Mr. Forshay thoroughly enjoyed his retirement on the family farm.
He was a member of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served as an usher.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years: Judy Myers Forshay; two sons and daughters-in-law: Donald Scott Forshay Jr. and Tiffany, and John Benjamin and Heather Forshay; five granddaughters: Emma, Grace, Katie, Reese and Jacquiline; one grandson: Ben; his mother: Bernice Davis Forshay; one brother: Richard Forshay and his wife, Dawn; and a niece: Lindsey James.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Forshay.
The family will receive friends from 3–4 p.m. Friday in Armitage Hall at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary. The Rev. Jamie Lively and the Rev. Abby Cole Keller will officiate.
Family and friends may gather at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m. Saturday to go in procession to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery for an 11 a.m. committal service.
The ushers of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church will serve as pallbearers.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.