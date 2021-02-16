Donaldson Hensley, 93, of Tusculum, went home to be with his Heavenly Father Sunday while at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He retired after 43 years of service from Magnavox.
He was a founding member of Faith Temple.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years: Emma Lee Hensley; a son: Donald Lee Hensley; a daughter and son-in-law: Gail and Charles Andreason; a granddaughter, whom they raised and grandson-in-law: Kelli and Ross Helton; a grandson: Chris Hensley; a great-granddaughter: Emmakate Helton; great-great-grandsons: Colton Finch and Matthias Helton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter: Debra Lee Hensley; a granddaughter: Courtney House; his parents: C.N. and Easter Hensley; four brothers: Oval, Luther, Oscar and Clinton Hensley; and three sisters: Lanora Johnson, Alberta Ruble and Zola Byrd Brown.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Ross Helton officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10:15 a.m. Friday to go in procession to Fairview Cemetery on Snapps Ferry Road for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Cecil Brown, Charlie Foulks, Scott Foulks, Dana Norton and Wayne Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dwight Foulks, the Rev. Tommy Collins and Dr. Michael Odell.