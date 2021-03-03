CLARKSVILLE – Donna Ann Purcell, affectionately known to many as “Mama Donna”, passed away suddenly Saturday while in Lexington, Kentucky. She was 59.
A celebration of life will be Friday at 4 p.m. at LifePoint Church, 1915 Rossview Rd., Clarksville, TN. Pastor Mike Burnette will officiate. For those who would like to view the service remotely, please visit www.lifepointchurch.tv.
The Purcell family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at LifePoint Church.
A private committal ceremony will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
Pallbearers will be Bill Posey, Wayne Darke, Terry Boothe, Terry Brown, Kevin Gonga and Ben Walker.
Mama Donna entered this life Sept. 11, 1961, in Greenville, one of three children to Robert D. Farmer Sr. and Irene Willet Farmer.
She was a dedicated U.S. Army wife and loving homemaker and also a proud member of the church family at LifePoint Church. There, she often served in the nursery, the front desk, and with Dream Team Serve. During her selfless service as an Army spouse, Donna served as a D.A. Civilian at Fort Campbell, Ft. Leonardwood, Missouri, and in Germany. She was an active volunteer with YAIPaks Outreach and also at Natalie’s Dance Network for nearly 20 years.
Survivors include her husband: James William “J.W.” Purcell; daughters: Jayonna Purcell and Heather (Robert) Purcell-Mullins; a grandson: Riley James Purcell-Mullins; her mother: Irene Ann Willet-Farmer; and brothers: Don Farmer Jr. and Freddy Farmer.
Memorials contributions may be made in Mama Donna’s memory to YAIPaks Outreach at yaioutreach.org.
Condolences may be shared by visiting NaveFuneralHomes.com.