Donna Faye Brown Buchanan, 67, of Mosheim, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East after a bout with cancer.
She was the loving daughter of Blaine Douglas Brown and Bettie Mysinger of Mosheim.
She is survived by her mother: Bettie Brown; two loving children: Amy Sutton Hinkle and Eric, and Donny Ray Sutton and Amy; loving grandchildren: Kevin Lynn Hinkle and Amanda, Bradford Blaine Hinkle, Angel Dawn Hinkle and Douglas Ray Sutton; loving great-grandchildren: Highlander Lynn Hinkle and Blaine Alexander Sayers; three special cousins, who helped her and visited her often: Sharon Cooter, Vickie and Harold Fellers, and Pamela and Marvin Shelton; and several other cousins and their families: Garry Dawson, Rodney Dawson and Sharon, Sherry Dawson, Sallie Gilbert and Jake Mysinger; a very special ex-father-in-law: Howard Buchanan of Morristown; and special friends: Charles and Carolyn Fellers, and Johnny Rader.
The graveside service will be Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with the Rev. Josh Dawson officiating.
Pallbearers will be friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
