Donna Faye Swanay Love, of Niceville, Florida, passed away Sunday at the Eglin Air Force Base Hospital in Ft Walton Beach, Florida, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Her love of travel was only exceeded by her love of family, especially her grandchildren.
Ms. Love was an advocate of quality education for children and worked tirelessly to ensure programs provided stimulating and safe learning environments. She worked as a Montessori, kindergarten, and first grade teacher and Head Start Education Director prior to becoming a training and curriculum specialist for the Air Force. She retired after 22 years as the Airman and Family Member Program Manager for the Air Force Special Operations Command.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years: Col Jim Love (Ret, USAF); a son and daughter-in-law: Jeff Love and Dr. Gwyneth McCawley of California; a son and daughter-in-law: Brett and Jennifer Love of North Carolina; grandchildren Henry, Tessa, Arthur and Owain; her mother: Barbara Swanay of Clear Springs; a brother and his wife: Don and Debbie Swanay of Clear Springs; an aunt: Gaynelle Ball; an uncle and his wife: Harold and Scottie Burchette of Greeneville; brother-in-law and his wife: Steve and Sharon Love of Dandridge; a brother-in-law and his wife: Dave and Linda Love of Chattanooga; a brother-in-law and his wife: Les and Catherine Love of North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father: Joe Swanay; and her uncle: Everette Burchette.
She will be buried at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City.
A celebration of life event will be held at a later date.