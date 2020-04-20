Donna Faye Swany Love (Died: April 19, 2020) Apr 20, 2020 3 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donna Faye Swanay Love, 71, of Niceville, Florida, passed away Sunday in Ft Walton Beach FL.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Faye Swanay Love Cremation Service Niceville Faye Swany Arrangement Florida Pass Away Recommended for you Recent FREE e-Pubs Greeneville Marketplace Businesses Greeneville Reds 135 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, TN 37745 423-609-7400 Website Gateway Ford Lincoln Nissan 1055 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Greeneville, TN 37745 423-639-5151 Currently Open Heritage Community Bank 114 W Church St, Greeneville, TN 37745 423-636-5000 Currently Open Website General Morgan Inn 111 N Main St, Greeneville, TN 37743 423-787-1000 Website Greeneville Sun 121 W Summer St, Greeneville, TN 37743 423-638-4181 Currently Open Website Life Care Center Of Greeneville 725 Crum St., Greeneville, TN 37743 423-639-8131 Currently Open Website High Road Digital 123 West Summer Street, Greeneville, TN 37743 423-359-3908 Website Find a local business Archives Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. You must be a six-day-per-week subscriber to The Greeneville Sun and be registered on this website.