DONNA LYNN BROYES MOODY

Donna Lynn Broyles Moody, 55, of Chuckey, the South Central community, passed away Friday at her home.

She was preceded in death by grandparents: Fird and Birdie Dunbar; and her father: Herbert Broyles.

Survivors include her mother: Anna Belle Broyles; siblings: Warren Penley and Kyle Penley; a son: Joshua Moody; a granddaughter: Nila Shea Moody; nieces and nephews: Alexander Penley, Brandy White, Kyle Shane Penley, Alicia Martin and Tonya Broyles; great-nieces and nephews: Haley Penley Hoffman, Zachary Wilds, Gracie White, Summer Martin and Saffeara Martin; special aunts: Ella Mae Erwin and Susie Brown; cousins: Gary Cutshaw and Teresa Walters (who was like a sister); and a special friend: Donna Wilds.

Services will be held at a later date.

Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

