Donna Orrick, of the South Greene community, received her Angel wings Friday morning while surrounded by her family. She was 78.
Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center and Upper East Tennessee Head Start.
She was a member of Campground Church of God.
Survivors include her loving husband: Bobby Orrick; two daughters and sons-in-law: April and Billy Miser, and Amy Cutshaw and Ron Collins; four grandchildren: Ashley Frazier, Robbie and Misti Miser, Whitney Cutshaw and Colt Cutshaw; three great-grandchildren: Bryley Frazier, and Kyleigh and Karli Miser; a sister: Jessica Novinger; a brother and sister-in-law: Paul and Joan DeVoti; a sister-in-law: Carolyn DeVoti; several special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her two sons: Jerome and David Orrick; her parents: Buck and Mary DeVoti; and two brothers: Tommy and Doug DeVoti.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Stephen Aiken and the Rev. Ralph Shipley officiating.
Family and friends are asked to gather at Doughty-Stevens at 10 a.m. Monday to travel in procession to Flag Branch Cemetery for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be her nephews: Shane DeVoti, Josh DeVoti, Davey DeVoti, Chris Pickering, Jimmy Kirk and Robert Harris.
Neal DeVoti will be an honorary pallbearer.