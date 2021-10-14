Donna Renner Bowers, 53, of Old Ridge Lane, Greeneville, passed away Saturday at her home. On Saturday night, Donna went to join her husband David, who recently passed away.
She was a homemaker.
She was a loving and devoted wife and mother who will be sadly missed.
Donna is survived by one daughter: Jessica Robinette of the home; her grandmother: Norma Jean Brown; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Clifford Hensley Jr. and Linda of Limestone; a niece and her husband: Amber and Kristopher Render of Jonesborough; several aunts and uncles; special cousins: Tammy Renner, Debbie Starnes, Peggy Daugherty, Terry Renner and Brandon Sams; special friends: Jeff, Julie and Joshua Robinette, Jack and Starr Robinette, Betty Feezell and Tonya Morelock; and Donna’s grandpuppy: “Razi.”
She was preceded in death by her husband: David Bowers; her parents: Don “Cotton” and JoAnn Renner; a brother: Tony Allen; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Rodney and Louise Bowers; and grandfather: Clifford Brown.
At her request, she will be cremated and there will be no formal services.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.