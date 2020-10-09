Donnie A. Bowman, 76, of the Bradburn Hill community, passed away Wednesday afternoon at Johnson City Medical Center.
He retired from Magnavox.
Mr. Bowman faithfully attended Bradburn Hill United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his loving wife: Freddie Ann Bowman; two daughters: Kathy (Danny) Richardson and Donita (Kevin) Huff; four grandchildren: Misty (Keith) Hipsher, Justin (Jacqlyne) Bowman, Christine Benson and Ryleigh Huff; four great-grandchildren: Katelyn Gibbs, Kaleb McPeters, Brooklyn Hipsher and Eli Joseph Bowman; one brother: Conard “Bo” (Doris) Bowman; one sister: Pat (Lyndon) Waddell; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Ricky Whittenburg, Hal Cutshaw, Gisela Bowman, Elizabeth (Ray) Bryant, Kaye (Tommy) Ellenburg and Josephine (Keith) Roberts; and several special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Conard and Ida Mae Bowman; sisters: Bobbie Starnes, JoAnn Cutshaw, Callie Broyles, Norma Leonard and Ravena Whittenburg; and a brother: Michael Bowman.
The family will receive friends from 4-7p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Those who attend are asked to please wear mask and observe social distancing. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Roger Crim and the Rev. Charles Heater officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 1:15 p.m. Sunday to go in procession to Bradburn Hill Cemetery for the 2 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Mays, Joe Smith, Kyle Swatzell, Jason Price, Todd Ellenburg, Travis Waddell, Jason Bowman and Gary Hoese.
Honorary pallbearers will be Zack Tullock, Herman Tullock, Marty Smith, Tommy Hopson, Tommy Bowman, Johnny Swatzell, Howard Bowers, Erwin Kitzweger, Dean Payne, Danny Scott, Cole Ellenburg, Dalton Ramsey, Gregg Roberts, Ricky Whittenburg Jr., Henry “Doc” Hope, Doug Gray, Patrick Bowman, Jeff Neas, Tim Caulkins, Tannon Walker, Dawson Gibson and Tim Price.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bradburn Hill Cemetery.
The family expressed a special thanks to the Johnson City Medical Center ICU and Critical Care Teams, and to Dr. Michael Hartsell and his staff.