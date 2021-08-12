ROGERSVILLE — Donnie Ray Wilder, 71, of Rogersville, passed away Monday at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital.
He was a son of the late Edgar Ray and Pauline Bowlin Wilder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Betty Wilder; brothers: Arnold, James and Michael Wilder; and a brother-in-law: Michael Sizemore.
He was a three time survivor of cancer, who fought the good fight.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Germany for 4 years, and was a member of the Bulls Gap Masonic Lodge Post No. 749, a member of the Jericho Shrine, and enjoyed spending time with his family, church family, spending time with the guys at the Convenience Center. His favorite thing to do was picking and singing with Daniel, “his partner in crime.”
Survivors include his loving daughters: Mellonie (Bobby) Hickman, Paula (Michael) Hay and Rebecca (Brandon) Helton; his son: Shane (Telena) Wilder; a sister: Linda Sizemore; a brother: Lonnie Ben (Glenda) Wilder; grandchildren: Kayla (Trevor) Hickman, Austin McPeek, Tarra (Eric) Davis, Bethany (Brian) Hickman, Daniel Morgan, Tyler Wilder, Madisyn Wilder, Bradyn Helton, and Grant, Stephen and Andrew Hay; great-grandchildren: Sawyer Helton, Emmitt Davis, Natalie Helton and Eero Davis; a special friend: Norman Bowlin; and Several nieces and nephews.
Donnie will lie in state from noon until 6 p.m. Friday at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will private.
A public graveside service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in Otes Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Heath Elkins officiating. There will also be a Masonic service and the Hawkins County Honor Guard will be rendering military honors.
Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.