Donny H. Brown, 66, of Greeneville, passed away Sept. 17 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was an electrician and a retired veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was a member of Bradburn Hill United Methodist Church.
He is survived by a wife: Lolita Brown; children: Lacie Brown, Dana Brown, Roseann Fisher-Swander, Vanessa B. Abella and Bernie Balagbis; several grandchildren; two sisters: Carolyn Stubblefield and Pam D’Olympio; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
He was the son of the late Martin and Pauline Brown and was preceded in death by a brother: Bill M. Brown; and an infant sister.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor David Neel officiating.
Interment will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the committal service.
The Greene County Honor Guard and U.S. Marine Corps funeral detail will conduct a military graveside service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.