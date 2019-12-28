NEWPORT — Dora Elizabeth Wilhoit, 90, of Afton, passed away Thursday.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Mamie Mooneyhan; and brothers: James (Norma Jean) Mooneyhan and Edward “Ed” (Rhunette) Mooneyhan.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Chris and Michelle Mathes Wilhoit; grandchildren: Luke Wilhoit, Daniel Wilhoit, Rebecca Wilhoit and Rachael Wilhoit; brothers and sisters: Jean Shepherd, Marcus (Shirley) Mooneyhan, Gwendolyn Gregg, Denver (Bobbie) Mooneyhan and Sammie Cook; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:30–2 p.m. Sunday at Salem Lutheran Church. The funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Norman Deal officiating.
Burial will follow in the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Arrangements provided by Manes Funeral Home.