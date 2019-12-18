Dora Goldene Bitner Miller, 86, of Forest Hills Drive, Greeneville, will be spending Christmas with Jesus this year. She had been on this journey for quite some time. She reached her destination Monday morning while at Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville.
Goldene was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for more than 40 years.
She was a perfectionist whether she was making clothes for her many clients, doing her housework, teaching Sunday school or whatever she chose to do. Her motto was “If it’s worth doing it’s worth doing right” and that is what she lived by.
She is survived by one daughter: Jewel Miller Stevenson; one son: Aaron Miller; one granddaughter: Tonya Stevenson and Marvin Long; one great-grandson: Jet Miller Long; one brother: Zenis Childress; three sisters: Sue Segarra, Ellen and Charley Carmack, and Etta and Ronnie Hensley; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was the daughter of the late Roy Bitner and Della Bitner Childress and was preceded in death by her husband: Gordon Miller, two brothers: Hugh Childress and C.C. Childress, and one sister: Jean Gray.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Paul Garritt and the Rev. Charley Carmack officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery for an 11 a.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Hensley, James Stokely, Clay Dunaway and David Arrington.
Honorary pallbearers will be Marvin Long, and the Men of Calvary Baptist Church.
The family expressed a special thanks to nurses and staff of Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville and Amedisys Health Care for their loving care during Mrs. Miller’s illness.
Condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.