Doris Ann Hensley, of Greeneville, went home to be with the Lord Saturday morning.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years: Billy Ray Hensley; two loving children: Adam Hensley and his wife, Susie, and Amy Bradshaw and her husband, John (Jr.); grandchildren and their spouses: Brittany and Justin Rhodes, Travis and Anna Hensley, Brianna and Jacob Willis, and Devin Bradshaw; great-grandchildren: Scarlett Rhodes, Dawson Hensley and Oliver Rhodes; two brothers and two sisters: David Chandler, Lynn Chandler, Brenda Taylor and Mary Ricker; and her beloved dog: Romeo.
She was a daughter of the late Hubert Chandler and Doris Chapman.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.